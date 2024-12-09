Police appeal for witnesses after burglary in which BMW was stolen at Leamington house

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2024, 17:14 BST
Appeal. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.placeholder image
Appeal. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a BMW was stolen from the driveway of a Leamington house as part of a burglary.

The incident happened in Redcar Close in the early hours of last Wednesday morning (December 4).

Between 2am and 4am, a house in the road broken into and the keys were stolen for a grey BMW 330D, which was was taken from the driveway.

There are believed to be two suspects, wearing hoods and possible face coverings, who left in the direction of Lillington.

Anyone who witnessed the offence or has any doorbell or dashcam footage in this location can call 101 quoting incident number 19 of December 4 2024. Information can also be provided via the website https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

