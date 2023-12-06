Police appeal to find man with connections to Leamington who is wanted following serious assault

Aaron Murphy, 20-years-old and originally from Bedworth, is wanted following a reported incident of Section 18 assault on Park Road in Bedworth.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a man with connections to Leamington who is wanted following a serious assault.

Aaron Murphy, 20-years-old and originally from Bedworth, is wanted following a reported incident of Section 18 assault on Park Road in Bedworth.

Murphy is recorded as being approximately 170cm (5ft 6in) in height and of a proportionate build.

Aaron Murphy.

He has links to Nuneaton, Bedworth, Coventry, Leamington, Hinckley, and Birmingham.

It is believed that he could also be around Hexham in Northumberland.

If you see Murphy, do not attempt to engage with him, and call the police immediately.

If you have information that could help us find Murphy, contact us using one of the following methods:

Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone at 101

Anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

The officer in charge is Det. Sgt. 1633 Pickard.

The incident took place on September 6 on Park Road in Bedworth.

At around 9pm, a man was reportedly punched repeatedly until unconscious.

He was later taken to hospital for his injuries.

The charity Crimestoppers is supporting the effort to locate Murphy by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to his arrest and charge.

Crimestoppers is available 24/7 via its website www.crimestoppers.org.uk or by phoning the charity’s national Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, information can also be provided directly to Warwickshire Police