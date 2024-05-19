Police arrest Warwickshire boy aged 16 after reports of knife incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after reports of incidents which involved people being threatened with a pen knife.

The arrest comes after a report of an assault in Stratford town centre on Tuesday May 14 and a sexual assault which took place at Shottery Fields Park later that same day.

The boy was arrested on the night of Thursday May 16 on suspicion of assault, sexual assault and possession of Class B drugs.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police

Stratford Inspector Ben Hembry said: “We understand the community has been left concerned by the two incidents and we hope the increased patrols and this latest update goes some way to providing some reassurance.

“In recent days we have seen a lot of speculation on social media, and we are aware of people sharing a photo of a youth they believe to be a suspect.

“Though we understand people are concerned and they may believe they are helping, I would like to remind people that sharing images of potential suspects who are under 18 and also speculating about criminal investigations can jeopardise those investigations.

“If you have concerns about someone carrying a knife, please report them.

"You can do this anonymously if you wish.