Police carry out drugs raid on house in Leamington and find almost 140 cannabis plants

Police have carried out a drugs raid on a house in Leamington.

Officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team alongside others from Warwick and Kenilworth, executed the warrant at an address in Burridge Place this morning (Wednesday February 12).

Inside, they found a cannabis grow containing 138 plants in varying stages of development.

The electrics at the property had been bypassed.

Nobody was at the address at the time of the raid and enquiries are now ongoing to identify those responsible for the grow.

Leamington Police have said: “Grows like this can be very dangerous and we ask the public to be vigilant and report concerns to us.

"But do you know what to look for?

“Covered up windows – Curtains always drawn up or windows covered/boarded up from the inside.

“Excessive security measures – Excessive security measures such as extra locks or grilles on windows.

“Lots of condensation – Cannabis plants need a greenhouse like environment to grow. Look out for condensation on the windows, especially in the summer months.

“Resident only visiting address twice weekly – Some cannabis growers are extremely organised and only tend to the plants a couple of times a week.

“Plant growing equipment – Look out for potential growers taking lots of plant growing equipment in and out of properties, such as soil/fertiliser and plant waste.

“Lot of cables and wiring – Cannabis farm set ups require lots of cables and wirings for all the equipment.

"If wires are still hanging from ceilings/walls after a week, this may be a sign of a grow.

“Excessive electricity bills (For Landlords) – Have the electricity bills suddenly spiked or dropped?

"It may be likely that the tenants are fiddling with the meter.

“Snow or frost – Cannabis farms produce a lot of heat. Be wary of a property without a snow-covered roof.

“Buzz of ventilation – The constant noise of a fan could be for ventilation for cannabis grow

“Vulnerable adults – Sometimes foreign nationals are forced to tend to cannabis farms and are victims of human trafficking/modern slavery.”

"If you are suspicious about a property near you you can report this on 101, via our website or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.