Police carry out morning drugs raid at property in Leamington

Police have executed a drugs warrant at a property in Leamington this morning (Wednesday October 1).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the raid at an address on Sayer Close following numerous reports of suspected County Line drug dealing in the area.

Items were seized from the property and an investigation is on-going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leamington Police have said: “We want to thank the community for reporting this information with us which has enabled us to gain the warrant.

An image take from bodycam footage of the raid. Credit: Leamington Police.

“County lines is the name given to drug dealing where Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

"They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs.

"This is often referred to as ‘drug running’. Criminals may also use a vulnerable person’s home as their base of operations.

"This is known as ‘cuckooing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are only as good as our communities - your information leads to action.

"If you suspect someone is using, dealing or growing drugs in your neighbourhood, report it to us.”

When reporting drug dealing, growing or use, people are advised to provide the following:

• Names

• Addresses or locations

• Ages or age ranges

• Number plates, makes and models of any vehicles involved

• Details as to why you suspect drug dealing, growing or use