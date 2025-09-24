Police close property in Leamington after numerous reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour

Leamington police have ‘shut down’ a property in the town for at least three months after they received numerous reports connecting it to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team have said they requested the closure order on the property in Charles Gardener Road in order to protect residents of the street and of the town in general.

Police can apply to the courts for a closure order where we think that criminal behaviour has occurred, serious nuisance has been caused or disorder has occurred near the premises.

Leamington police have ‘shut down’ this property in Charles Gardener Road for at least three months after they received numerous reports connecting it to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour. Credit: Leamington Police.

Leamington Police said: “Today, having been presented with the evidence, three magistrates at Coventry Magistrates Court agreed that it was necessary to close this property down until at least December 23.

"Anyone found on this property with a closure order in place is liable for arrest and can face up to 51 weeks in prison.

“We have used closure orders to target drug dealing and anti-social behaviour many times in Leamington and they are a powerful tool in our arsenal.

"It shows their are consequences where people cannot or will not abide by the rules that we as a society should expect, the tenant at this address is now living with that consequence and will have to find himself alternate accommodation.

"We wont hesitate to take this sort of action in future on other properties causing the same problems.”