Police dog helps to catch dangerous driver who tried to run away near Warwick
The incident took place in Barford.
Officers from OPU Warwickshire attempted to stop a car which had a defective headlight.
But the driver refused to pull over and drove off in the direction if Barford.
A short pursuit took place before the driver stopped the car and ran off into a nearby field.
But Police Dog (PD) Serkan was on hand to chase him down.
The man was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of drugs and failing to provide for a drugs wipe.
He also has two outstanding warrants for his arrest to his name from two separate courts.