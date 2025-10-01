Police helicopter called to Warwick incident in which pursuit of suspects took place

A police helicopter was used in the pursuit of two suspects in Warwick this afternoon (Wednesday October 1).

The incident took place around the Emscote Road area at about 2pm.

A vehicle, which had failed to stop for officers, was later stopped in Wharf Street.

Warwick Police said that two suspects, including the driver ran off, and have currently not been caught.

Warwickshire Police. Update.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and is currently in police custody.

Warwick Police said: “The police helicopter was up to assist with our search.

"Although one of our vehicles was damaged during the pursuit, thankfully there have been no reported injuries.”