Police helicopter called to Warwick incident in which pursuit of suspects took place

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Oct 2025, 19:15 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 19:26 BST
A police helicopter was used in the pursuit of two suspects in Warwick this afternoon (Wednesday October 1).

The incident took place around the Emscote Road area at about 2pm.

Most Popular

A vehicle, which had failed to stop for officers, was later stopped in Wharf Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwick Police said that two suspects, including the driver ran off, and have currently not been caught.

Warwickshire Police. Update.placeholder image
Warwickshire Police. Update.
placeholder image
Read More
Leamington college knife teen given 20 months at detention centre

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and is currently in police custody.

Warwick Police said: “The police helicopter was up to assist with our search.

"Although one of our vehicles was damaged during the pursuit, thankfully there have been no reported injuries.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice