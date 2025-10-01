Police helicopter called to Warwick incident in which pursuit of suspects took place
A police helicopter was used in the pursuit of two suspects in Warwick this afternoon (Wednesday October 1).
The incident took place around the Emscote Road area at about 2pm.
A vehicle, which had failed to stop for officers, was later stopped in Wharf Street.
Warwick Police said that two suspects, including the driver ran off, and have currently not been caught.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and is currently in police custody.
Warwick Police said: “The police helicopter was up to assist with our search.
"Although one of our vehicles was damaged during the pursuit, thankfully there have been no reported injuries.”