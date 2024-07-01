Police make Warwickshire wide appeal after £3,000 worth of tools were stolen from van

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Police have launched a countywide appeal for witnesses or CCTV footage after £3,000 were stolen from a van in a village.

The incident happened in Ash Green on Monday June 17 at about 12.40pm.

PC Pringle Harris said: “The suspect got out the passenger seat of a van similar in style to a Peugeot Partner, VW Caddy or Vauxhall Combo.

“We have this CCTV footage of the incident, but this hasn’t proved helpful in identifying the suspect, however, we’re hoping releasing it might help jog the memory of people who were in the area at the time.

Warwickshire Police have CCTV footage of the incident.

“If you have any CCTV or dash cam footage from the area at the time please check it and let us know if you have anything that could help with our enquiries.”