Police make Warwickshire wide appeal after £3,000 worth of tools were stolen from van
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in Ash Green on Monday June 17 at about 12.40pm.
PC Pringle Harris said: “The suspect got out the passenger seat of a van similar in style to a Peugeot Partner, VW Caddy or Vauxhall Combo.
“We have this CCTV footage of the incident, but this hasn’t proved helpful in identifying the suspect, however, we’re hoping releasing it might help jog the memory of people who were in the area at the time.
“If you have any CCTV or dash cam footage from the area at the time please check it and let us know if you have anything that could help with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information that could help Warwickshire Police with their investigation can visit Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101 quoting crime reference 23/25190/24.