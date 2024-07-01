Motorcyclist dies in crash near Rugby - police are appealing for information
Officers were called to the B4453 Straight Mile near the junction with Frankton and Bourton on Dunsmore at 4pm after the motorcycle collided with a car.
Warwickshire Police said: "The 26-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers."
PC Pearson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Warwickshire Police is investigating the circumstances around the collision and is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage from the area to contact him.
Please quote incident 215 of 30 June 2024 when providing information.
You can let officers know by going to Tell us something you've seen or heard or calling 101.