Police release CCTV images as part of investigation into criminal damage in Warwick park
Between 6pm on Monday March 17 and around midday on Tuesday March 18, it’s believed several blocks of stone and scaffolding poles were thrown off the A425 Castle Bridge.
Officers said significant damage was caused to several boats underneath the bridge.
An appeal for information was initially issued last week by the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Teams and following this, Warwickshire Police have now released the CCTV images in connection with the incident.
Officers would like to speak to the two people pictured, who they believed to be male, as it is believed they may have information which could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information about the incident is being urged to contact Sergeant Paul Farrell by calling 101 and giving incident number 181 of March 18.