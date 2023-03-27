Police release more information over Warwick stabbing - and arrest a woman

The victim was found with stab wounds on Saturday (March 25) and is in a serious but stable condition.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding following an incident in which a man was found with stab wounds in Warwick on Saturday (March 25)

Warwickshire Police have said: “We now believe we have identified the scene of the incident - a house in Spinney Hill - and a 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

“We're continuing to appeal for information.”

The man was found by a member of the public near the junction with Arden Close and Spinney Hill at 5pm yesterday (Saturday 25 March).

The member of the public took him to hospital and he is now being treated for stab wounds to the stomach.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Det Sgt Alan Hands from Warwickshire Police CID said: “We believe the stabbing has occurred elsewhere, possibly in a property, before the victim has arrived at this location and been discovered.

"We’re working to establish where the attack took place and are appealing to the public for help, especially if they saw the man.“It was quite a busy time of the day so we’re confident people will have seen the victim not realising he was badly injured.

"He is of large build and was wearing a dark hoody and dark tracksuit bottoms.

"He was carrying an orange towel to help stem the flow of blood.

“We’re asking people in the area to check dash cam and door bell footage to see if they can identifying anything that may help our investigation.”

Anyone with information can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 268 of 25 March 2023.