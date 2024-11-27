Police remind people to not leave valuables in cars after incidents in Wellesbourne

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police are reminding people not to leave valuables in their cars and to make sure their vehicles are locked after a series of incidents in Wellesbourne.

All four incidents reported took place in the village on the afternoon of Wednesday November 20.

In Anslow Road, an offender entered an insecure vehicle parked on a driveway and carried out an untidy search.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The crime reference number for this incident is 23/49531/24.

In Jeacock Place, a wallet containing bank cards was stolen from an unsecure vehicle parked on a driveway.

The crime reference number for this incident is 23/49556/24.

In the same road an untidy search was carried out in another unsecure car but nothing was stolen this time.

The crime reference number for this incident is 23/49562/24

And, in Willow Drive a passenger window of a car was smashed and a wallet containing bank cards was stolen from within.

The crime reference number for this incident is 23/49567/24.

Warwickshire Police have said: “anyone who witnessed these offences, has any information, or CCTV footage of the offences or any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the offences is asked to contact us via one of the following options quoting the appropriate crime number.

“Online at Report | Warwickshire Police by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”