Thieves steal over £10,000 worth of stock from Warehouse near Leamington

Thieves have stolen more than £10,000 worth of stock from a warehouse near Leamington.

On the evening of Sunday November 17 at around 7pm, the offenders entered the large warehouse at a business location off the B4100 near Burton Dassett, by cutting a hole in the side wall.

They stole items including sprayers, vacuums, hedge cutters, trimmers, chainsaws and power tools.

Incident. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Warwickshire Police have said: “Anyone who witnessed this, has any information, or has CCTV footage of the offence or any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the offence is asked to please contact us via one of the options, quoting crime reference number 23/49558/24.

They can do so online at Report | Warwickshire Police by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.