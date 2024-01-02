Police report serious collision leading to road closure between Leamington and Kenilworth

The incident took place on the A452 Kenilworth Road, leading to the road being closed from Chesford Grange to Blackdown Island.

Warwickshire Police have reported a serious collision leading to a road closure on a busy route between Leamington and Kenilworth.

The incident took place on the A452 Kenilworth Road leading to the road being closed from Chesford Grange to Blackdown Island.

A spokesman said: “Please plan your routes accordingly, and extra take care driving in these conditions.”

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The AA has also logged the crash on its Traffic News website.

The incident report says: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A452 Kenilworth Road both ways between B4113 Stoneleigh Road and the Hill Wootton turn off.”