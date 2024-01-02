Police report serious collision leading to road closure between Leamington and Kenilworth
Warwickshire Police have reported a serious collision leading to a road closure on a busy route between Leamington and Kenilworth.
The incident took place on the A452 Kenilworth Road leading to the road being closed from Chesford Grange to Blackdown Island.
A spokesman said: “Please plan your routes accordingly, and extra take care driving in these conditions.”
The AA has also logged the crash on its Traffic News website.
The incident report says: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A452 Kenilworth Road both ways between B4113 Stoneleigh Road and the Hill Wootton turn off.”
