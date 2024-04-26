Police stop suspected Leamington shoplifters’ ‘day of retail therapy’

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit found hundreds of pounds worth of stolen items in the car which a man and a woman were travelling in yesterday (Thursday April 25)
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:04 BST
Police have put a stop to a pair of suspected shoplifters’ ‘retail therapy’.

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) found hundreds of pounds worth of stolen goods – including bottles of perfume an sun cream - in the Citroen Picasso which a man and a woman were travelling in yesterday (Thursday April 25).

Images courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.Images courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.
Images courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.
A post on the OPU Warwickshire Facebook page says: “ We were informed by plain clothes officers from patrol that this vehicle was connected to thefts from the Leamington Shopping Park.

“We located the vehicle while one occupant was doing some more ‘retail therapy’ at Elliott’s Field Shopping Park in Rugby.

“Various shops were targeted with hundreds of pounds worth of items being stolen.

“A female is currently in custody helping us with enquiries and her male companion is joining her after failing a road side drugs test.”

The stolen items were returned to the shops from where they were stolen.