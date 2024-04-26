Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have put a stop to a pair of suspected shoplifters’ ‘retail therapy’.

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) found hundreds of pounds worth of stolen goods – including bottles of perfume an sun cream - in the Citroen Picasso which a man and a woman were travelling in yesterday (Thursday April 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.

A post on the OPU Warwickshire Facebook page says: “ We were informed by plain clothes officers from patrol that this vehicle was connected to thefts from the Leamington Shopping Park.

“We located the vehicle while one occupant was doing some more ‘retail therapy’ at Elliott’s Field Shopping Park in Rugby.

“Various shops were targeted with hundreds of pounds worth of items being stolen.

“A female is currently in custody helping us with enquiries and her male companion is joining her after failing a road side drugs test.”