Police track down 17-year-old Harbury boy who was driving illegally
In the early hours of Sunday morning (March 23) South Warwickshire Local Policing Officers attempted to stop a Renault Twingo in the area of Burton Dassett Hills.
As the officers approached on foot the driver drove off at speed.
Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire said: “We located the vehicle in Southam and deployed a stinger device on the vehicle before it had chance to make off a second time.
"We boxed the vehicle and detained the driver. “A 17-year-old male from Harbury was reported for driving with no insurance and on a provisional licence without L plates or supervision, failing to stop for police and careless driving. “Three other juveniles were removed from the vehicle and returned home to parents one of which had also been reported missing by her family.
"The driver was also taken home to his parents and the vehicle seized.”