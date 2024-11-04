Police want to speak these two men after attempted motorbike theft in Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:20 BST
Police officers investigating an attempted theft of a motorbike in Leamington would like to speak with two men pictured.

Between 5am and 5.15am on Thursday October 17, suspects reportedly entered the Bedford Street public car park.

They attempted to break the steering lock on a Honda motorbike before attempting to break into the bike’s top-mounted storage box.

Police would like to speak to these men in relation to an attempted motorbike theft in Leamington last month.

Officers believe the two men pictured in the CCTV images they have will have information that will assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to visit this link or call 101, citing reference 23/44885/24

