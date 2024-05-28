Police would like to speak to these males following serious assault in Leamington
Detectives have released images of four males they would like to speak with following a serious assault in Leamington which left the victim with multiple fractures.
On January 25 a man was reportedly attacked on The Parade – leaving him with multiple fractures to his jaw and a chipped tooth.
Police are appealing for information on four males (pictured on CCTV here) they believe may have vital information relating to the investigation.
Anyone who knows who the males are is asked to call 101 or visit citing crime reference Report | Warwickshire Police 23/3726/24.
Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org