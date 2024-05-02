Prolific Leamington shoplifter has been jailed after he was caught in the act
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prolific shoplifter Robert Flower from Leamington has been jailed after he was caught in the act.
Flower, 39, of Dale Street, pleaded guilty to nine offences over a six month period during which time he stole items such as dog coats, skin care products, alcohol, toiletries and razors.
The offences were committed in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
The stolen items were valued at more than £850.
Flower appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 30) where he was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison.
PC Barney Tandy from Warwickshire Police said: “Flower clearly holds no regard for the law having committed so many offences over a sustained period.“I welcome the sentence handed to Flower, he is behind bars where he belongs.“This case demonstrates our determination to ensure shoplifters are held to account for their actions.
"Those committing crime in Warwickshire will be pursued and brought to justice.”