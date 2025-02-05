£1,000 reward for help to find man police want to speak to in connection with Kenilworth burglary

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the location of Glenn Ford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police are continuing to search for the 30-year-old, as they would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary in Kenilworth in November.

He has links to both Warwickshire and Coventry,

Glenn Ford. Credit: Warwickshire Police/

Warwickshire Police have said: “If you see him, please call 999 straight away.The reward is for information given exclusively to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest of Glenn Ford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When completing a form on the charity’s website www.crimestoppers-uk.org you will need to type 'reward request' in any text box.

"Then create a 'keep in contact' account.

"When calling the charity’s UK-based Contact Centre on 0800 555 111, you must ask for a reward code. “Crimestoppers is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via their website or by phone.

"The investigating officer is Det Con 1514 Tim O’Mahoney.

“Crimestoppers is not the police, but an independent charity that guarantees everyone who contacts them stays completely anonymous.

"The reward is for information given exclusively to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest of Glenn Ford.”