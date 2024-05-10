Rogue roofer from Warwickshire pleads guilty to defrauding Leamington residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwickshire roofer has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful investigation and prosecution undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday 8th May 2024, roofer Darren Bullaman Lee, 27 of Gilfil Road, Hill Top, Nuneaton, pleaded guilty to four offences under the Fraud Act 2006.

His victims, to whom he made false representations to claim for work done at their houses with the intent to gain £16,200 and £18,000, live in Nuneaton and Leamington.

Lee traded as Your Choice Roofing, The Crescent, Spalding, England, PE11 1AF.

Warwickshire Trading Standards.

He will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday June 12.

Warwickshire county councillor Andy Crump, the authority’s portfolio holder for community safety said: “Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to protect residents from rogue traders and where necessary take court action against them.”