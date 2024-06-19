Rogue roofer pleads guilty to defrauding Kenilworth resident after Warwickshire Trading Standards investigation

By Oliver Williams
Published 19th Jun 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 13:02 BST
A rogue roofer has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful investigation and prosecution undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (June 12), roofer Louis William Gaskin, 20 of Windmill Lane Balsall Common, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Fraud Act 2006.

The offences were committed against a Kenilworth resident

Mr Gaskin traded as Pitch Roofing Ltd, The Crescent, Spalding, England, PE11 1AF.

He will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on August 8.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Rogue traders are warned that if they operate in Warwickshire, our Trading Standards Service will take action against them to protect residents.”

More information about the work of Warwickshire Trading Standards can be found online https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards