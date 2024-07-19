Shops in Warwickshire town 'will hopefully have respite' after thief is jailed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jacob Porter, 33 of The Common, Grendon, has been sentenced to ten weeks in prison after breaching a criminal behaviour order on four occasions.
The order, issued in 2021, requires Porter to stay outside of an area around Long Street and Market Street in Atherstone and was put in place following several shop thefts committed by Porter.
Porter is also required to pay a £154 victims’ surcharge.
On 6, 12, and 13 May 2024, Porter was witnessed through CCTV to be in areas proscribed by the order.
On 19 May, he was seen in the area by a PCSO.
Sgt Adam Skelsey of Atherstone Safer Neighbourhood Team said “Criminal behaviour orders are a last-chance-saloon for people who have repeatedly taken part in criminal and antisocial behaviour in our public spaces.
“Porter had been warned, and now he faces the consequences of his actions. Hopefully this will give the businesses on Market Street and Long Street a welcome respite and will encourage Porter to consider his next steps carefully.”