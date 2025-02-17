'Slippery characters' arrested on suspicion of oil theft from Warwickshire pub

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) have arrested ‘two slippery characters’ on suspicion of stealing waste cooking oil from a south Warwickshire café.

The officers took a call from Caffeine and Machine in Stratford-Upon Avon reporting the two occupants of a Ford Transit van on site stealing Waste Cooking Oil. The officers Intercepted the van on the M40 Southbound near Warwick Services.

They conducted a search of the vehicle and found the drums of stolen oil in the rear.

The van seized by OPU Warwickshire today. Credit: OPU Warwickshire

The driver was driving on a provisional driving licence on a motorway and without L plates or supervision. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft and the van was seized. OPU Warwickshire have said: “Two slippery characters from London remain in police custody awaiting Interview.