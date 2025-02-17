'Slippery characters' arrested on suspicion of oil theft from Warwickshire pub
The officers took a call from Caffeine and Machine in Stratford-Upon Avon reporting the two occupants of a Ford Transit van on site stealing Waste Cooking Oil. The officers Intercepted the van on the M40 Southbound near Warwick Services.
They conducted a search of the vehicle and found the drums of stolen oil in the rear.
The driver was driving on a provisional driving licence on a motorway and without L plates or supervision. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft and the van was seized. OPU Warwickshire have said: “Two slippery characters from London remain in police custody awaiting Interview.