Smirking Leamington drug dealer has smile wiped off his face after two-year jail sentence

Jamie Considine, pictured, was stopped by plain clothed officers on 10 July when they saw him talking to two known drug users in Althorpe Street.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who sold drugs on the streets of Leamington and smirked when his mugshot was taken by police after he was arrested has been jailed for two years

Jamie Considine, 30, was stopped by plain clothed officers on 10 July when they saw him talking to two known drug users in Althorpe Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They detained him a few minutes later in Crown Terrace before carrying out a search that led to the seizure of two mobile phones.

Jamie Considine and the drugs he was in possession of when he was arrested in Leamington in July. Credit: Warwickshire Police

Suspecting he was in possession of drugs the officers took him back to Leamington Police Station to carry out a more thorough search. Here they found a package containing heroin and crack cocaine valued at £790.

Considine, of Beauchamp Road, Kenilworth was jailed at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 6 September) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Detective Constable Mottram from Warwickshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “I welcome the sentence handed down to Considine, which reflects the severity of his offending and the damage illegal drugs cause to our communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We carry out regular plain clothed patrols in Leamington and one of these helped us to identify Considine’s illegal activities.