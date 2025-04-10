South Warwickshire woman jailed for multiple terrorism offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Warwickshire woman found guilty of multiple terrorism offences has been jailed for 17 years.

Farishta Jami, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was convicted of two counts of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 by a jury at Leicester Crown Court in mid-February.

Appearing at the same court today (Thursday April 10), she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for each count to run concurrently.

Farishta Jami. Credit: Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

Over the course of the trial, the court heard how Jami was planning to travel to join Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP) in Afghanistan to martyr herself while a second charge related to her taking the children.

She had researched and saved £1,200 to pay for one-way flights to Afghanistan for herself and her children.

In addition, she looked at weaponry and how to assemble and disassemble an AK47 rifle.

When detectives searched her address, they seized cash, several devices and sim cards in a bag stuffed down the side of her bed plus they found Jami was trying to conceal passports.

It was also revealed that the 36-year-old had shared graphic and violent extremist material between September 2022 and January 2024 on social media - posting videos, documents and images as well as participating in various group chats joining multiple pro-Daesh groups and channels.

She was an administrator on several of the groups, overseeing the posting and messaging of the users.

Some of the groups had over 700 members and disseminated large amounts of propaganda including instructional videos to make devices so ISKP could see that she was loyal and committed to the cause.

Head of Specialist Operations for Warwickshire Police, Superintendent Darren Webster said: “This was a complex case interlinking terrorism and serious criminal offences, and we welcome the result.

"Jami’s actions had the potential for real world implications and the harm they could have cause cannot be underestimated.

"Thankfully, with excellent partnership working between ourselves and Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, we were able to prevent this. If you know of anyone who is viewing or posting extreme content online, please report this – every year reports from the public help us to tackle the threat of terrorism.

"Above all, vigilance is key, so if you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts, and act.”

To report suspected terrorism to the police visit https://act.campaign.gov.uk/ or, in an emergency dial 999.