Crimestoppers is appealing for information given to them anonymously about a Warwick man whose disappearance is now being treated as a murder.

Stefan Watkins, also known as ‘Lee’ or ‘Lee Lee’, was last seen on May 7 2023 when he left his home. He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and very short hair.

The charity, which is independent of the police, is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in Stefan’s murder.

The reward is also available for information leading to the recovery of Stefan’s body.

Stefan Watkins, also known as ‘Lee’ or ‘Lee Lee’, was last seen on May 7 2023 when he left his home. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

There has been no confirmed proof of life since CCTV footage showed Stefan leaving his Warwick home, which was the same day as The King’s Coronation.

It’s believed that Stefan travelled to Coventry in the early hours of May 7 2023.

The reward for information given exclusively to Crimestoppers, is available for three months and is due to expire on Thursday, October 17.

Alan Edwards, West Midlands regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: "We truly hope that Stefan is alive and well.

"However, we know that it’s very possible he may have come to harm.

"This is why Crimestoppers is supporting this murder investigation by putting up a reward and reminding people of our unique service.

“We know that for some people it can be difficult to speak directly to the authorities.

"Our charity which is independent of the police, is here to help.

"We guarantee your complete anonymity. We never ask for your personal details, just what you know about crime. This means, no police contact, no witness statement and no courts.

“Nobody will ever know that you contacted us. Call us anytime on 0800 555 111 or complete our online form anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

"People have been trusting us with their information since we first started over 35 years ago.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in getting answers for Stefan’s loved ones.”

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for any reward. Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using the untraceable online form anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org, Fearless.org for young people or via the 0800 555 111 number will qualify.