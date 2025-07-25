Steak theft suspect had beef with Leamington police officer and drove over their foot

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
Leamington police have arrested and charged a suspected shoplifter on suspicion of stealing steak from a store in the town who drove over an officer’s foot in an attempt to escape.

Officers from the town’s Safer Neighbourhood Team found the getaway vehicle used in the theft yesterday (Thursday July 24) and stopped and searched one of the occupants.

The driver of the vehicle tried to drive off and ran over the foot of one of the officers – luckily the officer was not seriously injured.

In reporting the arrest on their Facebook page, Leamington Police made several steak, beef and meat-related puns.

They said: “Yesterday afternoon, officers from Leamington SNT located a getaway vehicle from a steak shoplifting incident after the occupants of the vehicle had some beef with the store.

"Sources say the police’s work was well done.

"One suspect was detained for a stop and search and was grilled.

“The driver of the vehicle then decided to make good of his escape and meat his way out of trouble.

"In the process of failing to stop for police, the driver drove over one officer’s foot.

"In all seriousness, this could’ve caused serious injury - thankfully it didn’t.

"However, [the] officers caught a rare break and the vehicle was swiftly located a short distance away.”

After he was arrested, the driver of the vehicle was interviewed and has been charged with failing to stop for police, driving without due care and attention and handling stolen goods.

He was bailed and will appear in court next month.

