Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspected drink driver collided with a pedestrian in Leamington town centre on Christmas Eve.

The 34-year-old man from Smethwick was arrested and then later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on February 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have not provided any information on the condition of the victim, who was hit by the vehicle in Warwick Street.

The 34-year-old man from Smethwick was arrested and then later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on February 16.

This was one of many drink drive incidents that Warwickshire Police dealt with in the Leamington area over the Christmas period.

In one incident, a 38-year-old man from Coventry was arrested after officers responded to a report of a car mounting a curb in Beverley Road, Leamington on Saturday evening (December 23).

He was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on February 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers also responded to a report of a collision in Windmill Hill Road, Cubbington in the early hours of Saturday. They arrested a 27-year-old man from Radaway, and he was later charged with drink driving. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on January 18.