Suspected drink driver collides with pedestrian in Leamington town centre – man charged
A suspected drink driver collided with a pedestrian in Leamington town centre on Christmas Eve.
The 34-year-old man from Smethwick was arrested and then later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on February 16.
Police have not provided any information on the condition of the victim, who was hit by the vehicle in Warwick Street.
This was one of many drink drive incidents that Warwickshire Police dealt with in the Leamington area over the Christmas period.
In one incident, a 38-year-old man from Coventry was arrested after officers responded to a report of a car mounting a curb in Beverley Road, Leamington on Saturday evening (December 23).
He was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on February 9.
Officers also responded to a report of a collision in Windmill Hill Road, Cubbington in the early hours of Saturday. They arrested a 27-year-old man from Radaway, and he was later charged with drink driving. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on January 18.
