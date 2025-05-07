Suspected Leamington thieves threw motorcycle at pursuing police car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) have arrested two men after a stolen van connected to a motorcycle theft in Leamington crashed following a pursuit

The incident took place in the town last night (Tuesday May 6).

OPU WArwickshire have said: “Occupants from this transit van (pictured) were seen to be stealing a motorcycle in the Leamington area.

The stolen Transit van. Credit: OPU Warwickshire

“The vehicle, believed to be on false plates, was seen on Tamworth Road whereby it immediately failed to stop for police.

"The van was pursued into Keresley whereby occupants decided to jettison the stolen motorbike at the pursuing police vehicle shortly before the van crashed into a parked car and a brick wall.

“Three men decamped from the vehicle whereby two were arrested.

"The van had been stolen from Coventry earlier that day.

"Both the van and motorbike have been recovered and both offenders remain in police custody at this time.”