Thieves break in and steal multi-coloured bulldog ornament from Warwick salon

Hayley Long opened Solong Hair in Emscote Road on November 2 in 2021 – but just as she was about to celebrate her first year in business, the thieves targeted her business.

Speaking about the break-in, she said: “At about 12.30am on Tuesday (November 1) two guys broke in to the shop – smashing the window of the door – but two people from the flat across the road saw this and ran over, so spooked them.

The owner of a salon in Warwick was left to celebrate her one-year anniversary in the town with a boarded up window after thieves broke in and stole her cherished bulldog ornament. Photos supplied

Advertisement

"The dog ornament was next to the door in the window and they grabbed it.

"I do have cameras in the shop and since added more security.

“I’ve had the bulldog since the day of opening, my partner bought it for our anniversary and I do have an actual pet bulldog at home called Peppa.

“The bulldog also has splashes of colour all over it, which being a hairdresser, I thought added a nice touch to the salon.

Advertisement

“I opened the doors of the salon last year November 2, so on the anniversary I had to work with the window all boarded up, which is so ugly and an eye sore.”

“It’s so very upsetting to see after all the hard work going in to this shop in the last year."

Despite this, Hayley said she has been supported by the community.

She said: “My clients and the community have been amazing and there has been so much sharing of the news all over social media.”

Advertisement