Two men charged with car thefts in Rugby, Kenilworth, Long Itchington and Cubbington after brief police chase

Two men have been charged in connection with recent car thefts in Rugby, Kenilworth, Long Itchington and Cubbington after a brief police chase.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit spotted a Citroën on the forecourt of the Shell petrol station Birmingham Road, Hatton yesterday (Wednesday) and boxed it in.

Knowing he could not drive off, the driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended and arrested. Police also arrested a passenger from the Citroën.

Advertisement

The vehicle was a clone on false plates and had been stolen from Coventry in a burglary back in October.

Police spotted this Citroën on the forecourt of the Shell petrol station Birmingham Road Hatton

Advertisement

A spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire said: "The vehicle and arrested males are linked to six theft from motor vehicle offences across Warwickshire including Rugby, Kenilworth, Long Itchington and Cubbington since January 16 this year. The driver was wanted by West Midlands Police for a theft from motor vehicle offence. The driver was also disqualified from driving and we found him in possession of Class A drugs. We recovered the vehicle from the scene. Both suspects have now been charged with all the offences and have been remanded in custody to court."

The day before (January 17), police recovered a stolen car - again, near Hatton.

Advertisement

The vehicle has been taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 17) from Rugby but police were able to track it down that night to the A4177 near Hatton.

The driver was arrested - one of five drivers arrested over the few two days for vehicle crime.

Advertisement

These arrests come off the back of a man being jailed for vehicle crime offences in Leamington last week.

Click here to read the article: Man jailed for 16 weeks for damaging a number of cars in Leamington

Advertisement

Inspector Wayne Reynolds, vehicle crime lead for Warwickshire Police, said: “Tackling vehicle crime is a top priority for the force. This action and the proactive approach being taken to tackle vehicle crime should act as a warning to criminals that we are looking for you and we are making it as difficult as possible for you to operate in Warwickshire.”