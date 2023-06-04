Two people arrested on suspicion of Illegal entry to the UK after police stop car in Leamington

The vehicle was also seized.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of Illegal entry to the UK after police stopped car in Leamington.

Yesterday afternoon (June 3), officers from OPU Warwickshire said they had stopped a Ford Mondeo on Warwick New Road.

In the post it said that officers discovered the driver had no insurance and no driving licence.

Officers then arrested both the driver and a passenger on behalf of Border Force Immigration on suspicion of Illegal entry to the UK.

