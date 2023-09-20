Register
Two teenagers charged with attempted murder following Warwick hammer assault

A 17-year-old boy continues to recover after he was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after it is alleged he was attacked with a hammer in Tapping Way on Saturday (16 September) afternoon.
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Warwick which left another teenager in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy continues to recover after he was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after it is alleged he was attacked with a hammer in Tapping Way on Saturday (16 September) afternoon.

Jake Coop, 18, of River Close, Leamington has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

The males appeared in Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 19 September).

Coop was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 17 October.

The 16-year-old was originally bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 17 October. The decision to bail has been appealed by the CPS and this appeal will be heard at Warwick Crown Court today.