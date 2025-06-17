Unpaid work for man who set up cannabis factory in Leamington suburb
In February, Officers from Leamington North Safter Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Lillington, which was a cannabis factory, resulting in a man being arrested.
Yesterday (June 16), Gerrard Byrne, 55 of no fixed abode, was sentenced in Coventry Crown Court for two offences – concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis as well as possessing an offensive weapon in private place.
As a result Byrne was given a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work.
He must also fulfil drug rehabilitation requirements while he is under probation.
A closure order was placed on the property in Lillington while Warwick District Council waits for a court hearing for a possession claim.