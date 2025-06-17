Unpaid work for man who set up cannabis factory in Leamington suburb

A man who set up a cannabis factory in a Leamington suburb has been given 100 hours of unpaid work among several other punishments after a crown court hearing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, Officers from Leamington North Safter Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Lillington, which was a cannabis factory, resulting in a man being arrested.

Yesterday (June 16), Gerrard Byrne, 55 of no fixed abode, was sentenced in Coventry Crown Court for two offences – concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis as well as possessing an offensive weapon in private place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crown Court. Image supplied by Warwickshire Police.

As a result Byrne was given a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also fulfil drug rehabilitation requirements while he is under probation.

A closure order was placed on the property in Lillington while Warwick District Council waits for a court hearing for a possession claim.