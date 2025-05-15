Victim bravely speaks out after Leamington man is jailed for rape

A woman has bravely spoken out after the Leamington man who raped her was jailed.

Ian Burdett, aged 41, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday May 14) to five years in jail after being found guilty of one count of rape against the woman following a trial heard at the same court.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and issued with a restraining order for ten years.

The woman, who has lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act, said: “It is a struggle to put into words the full effect of his actions on me and my life.

Ian Burdett. Photo courtesy of Leicestershire Police.

"His behaviour has had a fundamental impact on many parts of my life.

"What he did to me has badly affected my feelings towards myself, something I find hard to understand and process.

"I am currently on a waiting list for therapy in the hope that a professional will help me to work on this and break the cycle of negative emotions and thoughts I now live with.”

It was in March 2023 when the woman took the brave step of reporting Burdett’s crime to the police.

She said: “Having the investigation going on in the background of my life has caused me a lot of ongoing anxiety.

"I am a very private person but I had to take a stand against him so he could no longer do this to me or anyone else.

"I won’t feel safe until he is locked away.”

Detective Con James Brennan, of Leicestershire Police, was an officer on the case.

He said: “The victim has shown great courage and resolve in reporting to the police and supporting our investigation through to a successful conviction.

"I truly thank her for this and for placing her trust in us during this most traumatic time.

“Burdett’s crime was a horrendous predatory act of sexual violence.

"At Leicestershire Police, we will always work tirelessly towards achieving justice for victims of sexual offences and to also help victims in receiving the support and advice they deserve.

“Please know that if you are a victim of a sexual offence, support and advice is available to you.

"Please report to us so that we can help you.

"If you do not feel comfortable speaking to the police, please tell someone you trust.

"You can also find out more information about support services available to you here - Support after rape and sexual assault | Leicestershire Police.”