Video: rural police retrieve stolen trailer from site near Leamington and Rugby

Police have captured drone video footage of them retrieving a stolen trailer from a location near Ryton-on-Dunsmore this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce and Warwickshire Rural Crime Team made the recovery yesterday (Wednesday November 10) after the trailer had been reported stolen overnight.

Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce have said: “The trailer has been returned to its rightful owner and an investigation has commenced.

“Please record serial numbers of trailers as this makes them easier to identify.

"Please also consider registering trailers or plant equipment with The Equipment Registry or CESAR.”