Following an investigation by Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team a man has been convicted of theft, causing intentional harassment, alarm and distress and exposure.

While already under investigation for stealing from a busker, a place of worship and and causing distress to a Council Warden and member of staff working at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, Richard Penney, 53 from Warwick exposed himself in a church in Leamington leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday (February 25) he was convicted and handed a community order, and made to sign the sex offenders register for five years. On top of that was also made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order which runs until February 25 2030 with the following conditions.

Not to enter any places of Worship within Leamington Spa and Warwick.

Not to use foul and abusive language in public.

Not to beg or ask any person for money in a public place.

Not to attend Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, Leamington Spa for any reason.

Breaches of this order are arrestable and can lead to him being imprisoned.

Leamington Police have said: “Granting of this order is good news for us, and for the people of Leamington and even further afield.

"We will be monitoring Penney closely and will robustly enforce the conditions he is now subject to ensure people are not exposed to his offending as much as possible.

“Any breaches of this order can be reported on 999 or 101 depending on the severity of the situation, or online and we would encourage the public to get in touch if they are aware of any breaches.”