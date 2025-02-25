Leamington and Warwick MP welcomes Roman's Law after 'a dozen stabbings in area since 2019'

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has welcomed the introduction of a new law to crack down on knife crime after there have been ‘a dozen stabbings in the area since 2019’.

Ronan’s Law is named after Roman Kanda, a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death metres from his home in Wolverhampton in a case of mistaken identity.

Ronan was stabbed with a 22-inch blade by another 16-year-old who had ordered the sword online using his mother’s ID to pass security checks.

It was one of almost 30 knives and machetes he had bought using the same method in a few months.

A new policing unit will be set up to monitor for weapons being sold illegally on social media.

Further, Ronan’s Law will mean retailers are required to report any bulk or suspicious-looking purchases of knives on their platforms to police to prevent illegal resales happening across social media accounts.

It will also increase the sentence for selling weapons to under-18s from six months to up to two years prison time, which could apply to an individual who has processed the sale or a CEO of the company.

Matt Western said: “This is an important move, particularly locally where we have seen a dozen stabbings since 2019 which have so often involved young people.

“The new Government has committed to halving knife crime in a decade, and I firmly believe this is a key step forward in that challenge.

“There is still much to do but this is very welcome.”