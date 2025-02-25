Leamington and Warwick MP welcomes Roman's Law after 'a dozen stabbings in area since 2019'

By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has welcomed the introduction of a new law to crack down on knife crime after there have been ‘a dozen stabbings in the area since 2019’.

Ronan’s Law is named after Roman Kanda, a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death metres from his home in Wolverhampton in a case of mistaken identity.

Ronan was stabbed with a 22-inch blade by another 16-year-old who had ordered the sword online using his mother’s ID to pass security checks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was one of almost 30 knives and machetes he had bought using the same method in a few months.

Some of the knifes and swords handed in as part of a knife amnesty held by Warwickshire Police in May last year.Some of the knifes and swords handed in as part of a knife amnesty held by Warwickshire Police in May last year.
Some of the knifes and swords handed in as part of a knife amnesty held by Warwickshire Police in May last year.

A new policing unit will be set up to monitor for weapons being sold illegally on social media.

Further, Ronan’s Law will mean retailers are required to report any bulk or suspicious-looking purchases of knives on their platforms to police to prevent illegal resales happening across social media accounts.

Read More
Police appeal for information on serious assault in Leamington town centre last...

It will also increase the sentence for selling weapons to under-18s from six months to up to two years prison time, which could apply to an individual who has processed the sale or a CEO of the company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.

Matt Western said: “This is an important move, particularly locally where we have seen a dozen stabbings since 2019 which have so often involved young people.

“The new Government has committed to halving knife crime in a decade, and I firmly believe this is a key step forward in that challenge.

“There is still much to do but this is very welcome.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice