Police are investigating a report that a woman was racially abused by a man on the number 1 bus in Leamington.

The man got on the bus outside Tesco on The Parade at around 11pm on Wednesday (28 February).

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the altercation.

A 73-year-old man from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence.

He has since been bailed until April while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ or call 101 quoting incident 365 of 28 February 2024.