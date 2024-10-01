Warwick woman made to wear electronic tag and given curfew after arrest

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:18 BST
Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
A Warwick woman has been bailed from court and made to wear an electronic tag and given a curfew after she was charged with nine offences including theft from motor vehicles and assaulting an emergency worker.

The curfew given to Georgette Mott, 32, is to stop her from being out of her home at night between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

She had appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on yesterday morning (Monday September 30), charged with nine offences including theft from motor vehicles, vehicle interference and assaulting an emergency worker.

She must reappear at the court on March 20 next year.