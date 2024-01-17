Register
Warwickshire arsonist who set fire to his ex partner's front door is jailed for five years

During his initial police interview, Ross Young, 45, of Bidford-on-Avon, said he started the fire to “shock” and “scare” the woman
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2024, 18:43 GMT
A Warwickshire arsonist, who set fire to a front door following an argument with his ex- partner has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Ross Young, 45, of The Poplars, Bidford-on-Avon left the house in Evesham Road, Stratford following the argument on 23 April 2023.

He returned a short time later, poured petrol through the letterbox and set light to it.

Ross Young and the front door he set fire to. Pictures courtesy of Warwickshire Police.Ross Young and the front door he set fire to. Pictures courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Ross Young and the front door he set fire to. Pictures courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Fortunately, the victim managed to put the fire out, but not before it had caused damage to her front door.

Within hours of the attack, Young had been arrested.

During his initial police interview, he said he started the fire to “shock” and “scare” his ex-partner.

Young was jailed at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington on Friday (January 12) having pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.

He was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order against his ex-partner.

Following the sentencing, Det Con Tony Griffin of Warwickshire Police said: “This was an extremely reckless offence, and it was very lucky nobody was injured or worse.

“The incident had a huge impact on the victim, and I hope she can take some comfort from the sentenced handed down to Young.”