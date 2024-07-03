Warwickshire man jailed for possessing bladed replica Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda video game series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Warwickshire man has been jailed for four months for being in possession in public of a bladed weapon which was a miniature replica of the Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda video game series.

Warwickshire Police officers were made aware through CCTV operators that Anthony Bray, 48 of Jodrell Street in Nuneaton, was walking down Queens Road, in the town with something in his hand on June 8.

Bray approached officers with the item in his hand visible, at which point he was arrested as he was carrying a bladed article.

The article was a small replica of the Master Sword from the Legend of Zelda games, which had a total blade length of six inches.

Anthony Bray, 48 of Jodrell Street in Nuneaton, was jailed for four months for possessing this bladed weapon - a miniature replica Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda video game series. Image provided by Warwickshire Police.

Bray claimed that the sword was a “fidget” – something to keep his hands busy. He had bought it online as a fidget toy.

Officers tried to explain to Bray that, despite its intended purpose, it was in fact a sharply pointed item which could be used as a weapon and might put others in fear of it being used against them.

He was also carrying it openly in the town centre.

Despite admitting that it could be perceived as threatening if someone else saw it, Bray insisted during his interview that he would not have used it as a weapon.

Bray was sentenced at Leamington Spa Magistrates Court on June 28.

In addition to four-month prison sentence, Bray is also required to pay a victims’ surcharge of £154.

Sgt Spellman of Warwickshire Police’s Patrol Investigations Unit said: “We have zero tolerance to bladed articles in public and Bray has fallen foul of this.

“It is possible to find fidget toys that aren’t six-inch blades.

"It is also possible not to walk down the street holding them out in front of you.