Warwickshire man still wanted in connection with robbery which took place in June
Anyone who sees Marlow should not approach him and should contact 999 immediately.
Marlow has links to Nuneaton.
He is around 6ft 1in tall and of a slim build.
If you know where Marlow is or can help Warwickshire Police to locate him, make a report citing Incident 512 of June 26 online at https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at
The investigating officer is DC 2120 Kelly.
DS Charlton of Nuneaton CID said “It is important that we speak to Marlow as soon as possible to assist with our investigation into a robbery.
“Anyone with information that could help us should let us know, in the interests of delivering justice for the victims.”