Warwickshire Police appeal: Man with links to Leamington and Rugby is wanted on recall to prison

Warwickshire police have put out an appeal to help them find Thomas Malone who is wanted on recall to prison.

Malone, 35, of no fixed address, has links to Leamington and Rugby.

He his wanted after failing to engage with probation and breaching his license conditions.

If you see Malone, contact the police immediately on 999.

Thomas Malone. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

To help Warwickshire Police to locate Malone, a report can be made online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, by phone on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

When making your report, cite the investigation number 23/S5/11131/24.

The investigating officer is PC 1870 Panesar.