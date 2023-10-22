Warwickshire Police assist other force with search for man who has been missing for three weeks

Wiltshire resident Kahin Kadar, 24, has been missing since around 6pm on October 3 and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Warwickshire Police is helping another force in its appeal to help it find a man who has been missing for three weeks.

Wiltshire resident Kahin Kadar, 24, has been missing since around 6pm on October 3 and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a black male, wearing a brown jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and blue and white Adidas trainers.

Kahin Kadar

Wiltshire Police have said: “We believe Kahin may have got on a train and travelled out of the Salisbury area.

“He could now be anywhere in the country, and he may appear confused or upset.