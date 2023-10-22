Register
Warwickshire Police assist other force with search for man who has been missing for three weeks

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 20:49 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 20:49 BST
Warwickshire Police is helping another force in its appeal to help it find a man who has been missing for three weeks.

Wiltshire resident Kahin Kadar, 24, has been missing since around 6pm on October 3 and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a black male, wearing a brown jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and blue and white Adidas trainers.

Wiltshire Police have said: “We believe Kahin may have got on a train and travelled out of the Salisbury area.

“He could now be anywhere in the country, and he may appear confused or upset.

“If anyone has any information about Kahin’s whereabouts, please call us on 999 quoting reference number 54230104983.”