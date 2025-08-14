Warwickshire Police dog tracked down drug and drink driver who crashed into bridge wall

A Warwickshire Police dog tracked down a drug and drink driver who had crashed into a bridge.

The incident took place in the Kineton area in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 9).

Roads policing officers from OPU Warwickshire responded to reports from West Midlands Ambulance Service that a vehicle had collided at high speed with a bridge wall.

Left: PD Jinx at the scene. Right: The car which the drug and drink driver crashed into a bridge wall in the Kineton area. Credit: OPU Warwickshire

The officers, from B Shift, attended incident and found that the driver had left the scene of the collision.

They then requested the assistance of the Dog Section.

PD Jinx was deployed and located a track from the vehicle into farm land and located the driver lying deep in undergrowth.

The man was arrested at the scene for failing a roadside breath test with a reading of 91ug (the limit is 35) and he also tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.