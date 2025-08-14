Witness appeal launched after crash in Warwick

A witness appeal has been launched by Warwickshire Police after a crash in Warwick.

The incident involved a car and a motorbike on Gallows Hill at the junction of Warwick Technology Park on Wednesday August 13 at around 9am.

Emergency services were sent to the scene – including an air ambulance.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident reference 71 of August 13.