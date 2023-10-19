Register
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Warwickshire Police: 'human remains' were actually parts of life-size doll

Lighthorne Road, near Kineton, was closed today while police pathologists examined what were suspected to be human remains lodged underneath the brambles near to the side of the road.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police have expressed their relief that suspected human remains found on the outskirts of a village were in fact parts of a life-size doll.

Lighthorne Road, near Kineton, was closed and a cordon was established today while an investigation took place.

Read More
Stealing from shops is becoming much more difficult thanks to Warwickshire Polic...
Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Most Popular

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: “Following proper procedure, before we searched around in the undergrowth disturbing evidence, we called for a forensic pathologist to attend the scene and give confirmation that the remains were in fact human.

“It is with great relief that we can announce that the pathologist was able to identify that the foot and hand beneath the bush did in fact belong to a discarded and realistic life-size doll.

“We would like to thank the person who contacted us on discovery – the call was made in good faith – and also we extend our thanks to the local people for their patience while we investigated the matter.”