Warwickshire Police: 'human remains' were actually parts of life-size doll
Warwickshire Police have expressed their relief that suspected human remains found on the outskirts of a village were in fact parts of a life-size doll.
Lighthorne Road, near Kineton, was closed and a cordon was established today while an investigation took place.
A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: “Following proper procedure, before we searched around in the undergrowth disturbing evidence, we called for a forensic pathologist to attend the scene and give confirmation that the remains were in fact human.
“It is with great relief that we can announce that the pathologist was able to identify that the foot and hand beneath the bush did in fact belong to a discarded and realistic life-size doll.
“We would like to thank the person who contacted us on discovery – the call was made in good faith – and also we extend our thanks to the local people for their patience while we investigated the matter.”